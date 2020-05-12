Ferry system to increase service on Hatteras-Ocracoke route Wednesday

As Outer Banks communities prepare to reopen to visitors this weekend, the N.C. Ferry Division will increase service between Hatteras and Ocracoke to 15 departures per day.

The new schedules between Hatteras and Ocracoke islands will begin Wednesday and will increase service from seven to 15 departures a day.

The schedule changes come in advance of Dare and Hyde counties' plans to reopen to visitors on Saturday.

All other ferry routes will continue operating on the same schedules that were put in place March 30 in response to the stay at home order.

All schedules will remain in place until further notice.

The Ferry Division will continue to encourage passengers to remain in their vehicles or stand at least six feet from other people while on board to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The schedule is as follows:

Currituck-Knotts Island

Service temporarily suspended.

Hatteras-Ocracoke

From Hatteras: 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 9 p.m. and midnight.

From Ocracoke: 4:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Cedar Island-Ocracoke

From Cedar Island: 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

From Ocracoke: 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Swan Quarter-Ocracoke

From Swan Quarter: 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

From Ocracoke: 7 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach

From Cherry Branch: 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

From Minnesott Beach: 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Bayview-Aurora

From Bayview: 5:45 a.m., 7:15 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:40 p.m.

From Aurora: 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

Southport-Fort Fisher

Route closed for a ramp replacement project.