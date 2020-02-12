Enrollment up at most NC community colleges

Most NC Community colleges are seeing an increase in enrollment.

According to North Carolina Community Colleges, enrollment climbed 4.4 percent in fall of 2019.

The growth was widespread with 53 out of 58 community colleges reporting increases.

Enrollment also boomed in short-term workforce education by 9.4 percent.

Pitt Community College is seeing increases in enrollment and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Thomas Gould says their trade programs are putting students in jobs faster than traditional four year programs.

Gould says, "Get a job immediately rather than having to wait two years to get a degree that the short term training in as little as six to eight weeks they can be in a new job."

Luke Wenger is currently a welding student at Pitt Community College. He used to attend a university, but decided that wasn't for him. "People are realizing you don't have to work in an office to make money and there's good opportunities in some of the trades that Pitt offers and all the community colleges offer." s

Dr. Gould says Spring 2020 Pitt Community College expects enrollment at 8,000 students.

