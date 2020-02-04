Emerald Isle preparing for upcoming beach season

It may only be February but summer is right around the corner, and with that comes the busiest time of the year for beach towns like Emerald Isle.

While there are still several months before peak season hits, they're already preparing for the upcoming season with the help of some new life-saving equipment.

"It just gives us a lot more options. It's nice to have the new vehicles where we can do more for the department and the town," says Stuart Gilgo, an Emerald Isle Fire Captain.

Gilgo is referring to the two new Jeep Wranglers the town is now adding to their beach patrol fleet.

"We feel like they might do a little better in the sand-- they have more power. The UTV's always seemed like they were bogged down a little bit," Gilgo explains.

The vehicle's will also provide added room for safety equipment, and protection for that gear from the elements.

But the fire department isn't the only one benefiting from new life-saving vehicles.

The EMS squad welcomed a new ambulance to its fleet just last month.

"Our job changes all the time, and being up to date with the latest and greatest helps not only the community but more importantly helps with that patient care," says Lindsay Lewis, an EMT for the town.

Among the advanced features are increased oxygen capabilities for longer transports, and easier access to auto-pulse for patients that may go into cardiac arrest.

"We definitely stay up-to-date and check what new things are coming about," Lewis adds.

After an at-times tragic spring in 2019, the town is taking steps this year earlier than in the past.

They've already began accepting applications for lifeguard positions, as well as their junior lifeguard program, while continuing to educate the public about unpredictability of the ocean.

"Beach safety is a primary concern for us. We've updated our flag system and put them out earlier this year. We think this will help with public safety," Mayor Eddie Barber says.

After four deaths in town before Memorial Day just last year, and with the unseasonably warm temperatures this winter, first responders say they are preparing for early beach crowds again, and they're taking extra measures to keep beach goers safe until lifeguards take their stands this summer.

The fire department says they encourage anyone with questions about beach safety to contact them or stop by the department for more information.