Economic developer address Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce

A leading economic developer shared his insights on eastern Carolina's future with local business leaders Tuesday.

Chris Chung is the CEO of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. The agency is a public-private partnership that helps local businesses grow while recruiting new industries to the state.

Speaking before the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of commerce, Chung says the biggest challenge in attracting new business is meeting the need for a trained and talented workforce. He says having available real estate ready for business like industrial parks or vacant industrial properties is key to attracting new growth as well. Chung says both will be critical as eastern Carolina continues to transition away from its agricultural roots.

Chung says, "Where are people going to work? Will it be manufacturing? Will it be healthcare? Will it be tourism and hospitality? I think those are some of the sectors that you're seeing take the place of what used to be a predominantly agricultural part of North Carolina."

Chung says his agency is working to introduce new employers to parts of our state they might not be familiar with beyond the Triangle and Charlotte regions.

