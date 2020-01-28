ENC McDonald's hold best biscuit maker competition

Who makes the best biscuit in eastern North Carolina?

A competition was held Tuesday to see who makes the best biscuit at McDonald's restaurants here in the east.

The Dixon Foods Group, which owns 28 McDonald's across the east, held the competition for employees of their restaurants as it celebrates 50-years.

Over the last month, bakers from all 28 restaurants competed to become one of the six semi-finalists to represent their region.

Tuesday they went head to head in Winterville to become the winner of the Biscuit Bake Off.

Celebrity judges from across eastern North Carolina picked the winner.

In the end Martha Solis of Goldsboro was named the winner and took home a $500.00 prize.

