ENC Black owned businesses seeing increased support

PITT COUNTY, NC (WITN) Many folks are showing their support for the Black Lives Matter Movement by shopping at or buying from African American owned businesses.
Shelia Leggette owns Nulook Bounce-N-Party in Winterville and she said people of all races have been supporting her businesses. "One lady offered to create me some gift cards and she was Caucasian so it was like everybody pours back into our business and I really appreciate it with all races pouring back because it has been a blessing to my family." Leggette said.
Lists of black owned businesses have been circulating social media recently. Some say the support is much needed during a time when small businesses are struggling and a push for equality is at an all time high.
Salihah Frazier is the owner of Chell's Anointed Natural Touch and she said "Just within the last week things have started to pick up and I was like Lord I thank you."
These businesses and their supporters are sending a message to ENC to see everyone as one. "Never see color see a person and that's what I do everyday I see a person." Frazier said.