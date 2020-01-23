ECU students researching human trafficking

Eleven East Carolina University Undergrad Risk Management and Insurance Students are doing research associated with human trafficking.

The students are partnering with Verisk ,a company that helps insurance companies manage risk.

Andy Blancher is the Director of Merging issues at Verisk and he says that the company is hoping to gain valuable information on human trafficking in the hospitality industry.

"What were trying to do is really get our hands around first what is happening, what kind of activities are occurring, how are they occurring, who's perpetrating it and then from there we can try to work with insurance companies to figure out how do we come up with solutions" he said.

The findings will be presented in a national broadcast to Verisk and their clients on April 15th.

This is the second time ECU has partnered with Verisk. Last semester they worked with them on cannabis risk and active shooter risk. The students will continue to do their research on human trafficking in the hospitality industry throughout the rest of the spring semester.