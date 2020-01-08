ECU professor weighs in on Mid East tensions

An ECU professor specializing in the Middle East expects to see a de-escalation in tensions with Iran.

Hanna Kassab is an ECU Security Studies Teaching Assistant Professor:

His comments come after Iran launched missiles targeting U.S. troops in Iraq in retaliation for the U.S. killing a top Iranian general.

President Trump says no Americans were injured or killed, and says Iran appears to be standing down.

The president threatened additional economic sanctions but offered peace. Kassab sees this as a positive sign that the conflict will not escalate.

Kassab says, "This was supposed to be a measure of a reprisal in order to show the Americans, you know, that we're not to be messed with. The bottom line is that no American died and so we have to be thankful and I think Trump is sort of wary of that and he doesn't want to escalate the situation."

Kassab feels that right now everything will sort of settle down. He says, "The sanctions will make Iran weaker and if Iran responds, then we should revisit the topic, but we should really take into consideration if American soldiers were killed."

Kassab also thinks the economic sanctions on Iran will further avoid a possibility of war as Iran is already economically struggling, and this would ensure that they wouldn't be able to finance getting into a war.

The professor also says the Iranians and Americans have been involved in conflicts in Iraq for several years now.and he thinks Iran is not a realistic threat to the U.S. if the situation did escalate.

