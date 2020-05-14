ECU makes changes to fall & spring semesters

As part of its efforts to return to on-campus instruction in the fall, ECU will adopt a block scheduling format for the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters.

Students will take the same number of courses, but instead of taking all their classes concurrently for the duration of the semester, the semester will be divided into two 8-week blocks.

For example, a typical course load of five classes would include two classes in the first block and three in the second, or vice versa.

As of now, the start and end dates for the semester remain unchanged.

