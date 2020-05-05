ECU graduates preparing for virtual ceremony

A major moment in ECU seniors' lives will look a little different this year as they prepare for a virtual graduation ceremony Friday.

Due to the coronavirus, ECU's class of 2020 will be celebrating their graduation online from their couches at home, a reality that has brought mixed feelings.

One senior, Seth Purvis, said it all felt real when he put on his graduation robe for the first time. "It just kind of all hit me at once...like I'm never going to actually experience this the way it was meant to be. I'm never actually going to be able to walk onto the field after all this work that I've put in," he explained. "I'm never going to be able to share this graduation with my friends that I've made and bonded with over the past 4 years."

The sentiment of disappointment is shared among the class, but many have said they understand the decision was made for their collective safety.

Although online, the Commencement will still have remarks from the Chancellor, the Commencement Speaker and other speakers. The school has also said they will not be announcing individual names during the ceremony.

ECU has not ruled out an in-person graduation that could happen at a later date. That decision will happen sometime during the summer.

The virtual Commencement will be available starting at 10 a.m. on May 8th on ECU's home page and social media like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

