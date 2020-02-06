ECU Board of Trustees meet amid controversy over SGA election

The ECU Board of Trustees met Thursday, a day after a UNC Board of Governors Committee meeting in Chapel Hill where it was recommended that no action be taken against the two ECU trustees who appeared to have meddled in the 2020 Student Government Election.

The trustees in question, Phil Lewis and Robbie Moore, were not in attendance.

Trustee Jim Segrave said he thinks at the end of the day the two trustees were just trying to look out for the university.

Segrave says he backs the decision by the UNC Committee "I think it was the right decision, again you had two members that wanted the best for East Carolina University that they didn't necessarily go about it in the right way. They were a little overzealous, but they did not have ill intent. They were not trying to hurt the school."​

The full UNC Board of Governors will meet Friday morning to discuss the matter.

The ECU Trustees meeting scheduled for Friday has been canceled so they can attend the UNC meeting.

