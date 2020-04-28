Domino's franchise owner donates 400 pizzas to CarolinaEast

As efforts to support healthcare workers and those battling the pandemic on the frontlines continue, the franchise owner of one national pizza chain is doing his part to feed essential employees here in the east.

Stan Gage is the owner of fourteen Domino's Pizza stores across Craven, Carteret, and Onslow Counties.

Tueday he and his staff donated pizza to the workers at CarolinaEast in New Bern. Between Tuesday and Wednesday Gage will provide 400 free pizzas to their healthcare staff.

The effort is part of a national Domino's effort called "feed the need," where franchise owners are tasked to give away 10-million free slices of pizza nationwide.

Gage, who has over 30-years of service with Domino's, says it's a small gesture for those fighting the pandemic every day. "We are working behind some make lines, stretching some dough, spinning some dough balls into the air and it's kind of fun to make pizza. It's more fun to donate pizza to hospital workers that are working really, really hard, day and night, taking care of patients and we just want to do our small part to say thank you."

Gage says they also donated 250 pizzas to Onslow Memorial Hospital a couple weeks ago, as well as other medical facilities, pharmacies, banks, and grocery stores across the east.

