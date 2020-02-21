DOT crews work together to clear roads

Working together was the name of the game when it came to clearing the roads of snow in Eastern Carolina.

Maintenance teams were out getting snow off the roads throughout the night Thursday and during the day Friday in Lenoir County. "We're working around the clock, we'll do everything we can to keep people safe," said Lenoir County's Road Maintenance Supervisor, Chris Smith

The counties in District 2 - Lenoir, Greene, Jones, Craven, Carteret, Pamlico and Beaufort - worked together this time to clear the roads, tackling 4-lane highways as their first priority and secondary roads afterwards.

Smith said this was the first year they came up with that priority system and idea to work together.

In previous years, every county would work at their own pace. "You would tend to have one county that would finish a roadway before the next and so if we had a motorist traveling from point A to point B through both of those counties, they would potentially run into snow in the next county," said Smith.

The roads are mostly clear now, with only a thin blanket of snow alongside them.