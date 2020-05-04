Crowded beaches along the coast as restrictions are eased

Some beaches along the Crystal Coast were busy again with the nice weather Monday now that restrictions have been lifted.

AutumN Lyons of Newport was among those crowing Atlantic Beach. "Probably could be doing a little bit better with some social distancing. As you can see it's super crowded."

Crowds Lyons says rival those even during the busiest times of the year. "This is a lot more than a normal day for sure, especially this time of year, it seems a lot more than even tourist season."

Last Monday, Carteret County reopened their three public beach accesses, with Atlantic Beach following suit later in the week.

But even with COVID-19 still among them, beach goers are more than ready to assume the risk.

Windsor Fey of Morehead City says, "We're just coming out here playing Frisbee, playing catch and stuff, and still maintaining that social distance between people right now."

On Friday, Atlantic Beach also lifted the ban on visitors from outside Carteret County into the town.

Kevin Detwiller of New Jersey said he left the COVID-19 hot spot so he could finally see his loved ones. "They're still in pretty much total lockdown and i just got out of a 40 day quarantine, so I've been locked up so I was ready to see family and we came down."

While the crowds may provide a light of hope for the upcoming summer, the town says they still recommend visitors adhere to stay at home orders.

There are a number of restrictions that remain in place. Some of the public parking lots remain closed, including at the Atlantic Beach Circle. Public restrooms are still closed as well.

Atlantic Beach says the ban on short-term rentals in the town expires Friday. All public parking is scheduled to reopen May 15th, along with lifeguard services and public restrooms.

