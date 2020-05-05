Craven County names Teacher of the Year

It's Teacher Appreciation Week, and schools across the state are closed for the year, so one eastern Carolina school district honored their Teacher of the Year at home Tuesday morning.

The teacher celebrated by jumping into her swimming pool for her students.

But before that, Gayle Hardy of New Bern High School in Craven County was very emotional after being surprised with the achievement.

Hardy has been a teacher for 36-years, 29 of those years have been in Craven County.

She currently teaches the "AVID"-- advancement via individual determination-- elective courses at the high school.

Hardy was selected after an application and interview process with the selection committee and will now go on to compete against other local award recipients.

As part of the achievement, Hardy is named the school district's ambassador of the year and will serve as a local advisor to the school board, while also being awarded a new Toyota Camry from Toyota of New Bern for one year at no cost.