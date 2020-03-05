Coronavirus not stopping ECU students headed on spring break

Spring break is next week for ECU and students we talked with say while they are concerned about coronavirus, it isn't stopping their plans.

ECU student Elizabeth Williams says, "I wouldn't say we're worried but we're definitely, like it's in the back of our minds and we're, like doing everything we can right now to, like, I don't know help us. We're making sure we're taking things to boost our immune systems, we'll be washing our hands a lot, we're gonna bring hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes to the airport, but it's not stopping us from going."

ECU student Jordan Pawlik says he is planning on taking precautions to keep germs away. "I mean I'm going to be the clean freak and I'm going to be on the plane and I'm going to wipe down my seat with Clorox wipes that's for sure, I might have a mask, I might not. I don't want to freak anybody out, but at the same time I'm trying to protect myself and others."

Meanwhile, UNC Chapel Hill is implementing travel restrictions due to the coronavirus. They are discouraging personal trips to countries that are in a state of emergency, including China, Italy and South Korea and Iran. Also, Centers for Disease Control guidelines suggest any student, faculty or staff member returning from these countries will be asked to self quarantine off campus for 14 days.

