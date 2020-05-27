Community remembers Pine Knoll Shores Mayor Ken Jones

Community members and town officials in Pine Knoll Shores spent the afternoon Wednesday remembering their town mayor after he suddenly passed away two weeks ago.

Ken Jones served as Pine Knoll Shores Mayor for more than a decade and Wednesday a celebration of his life was held in the town hall.

Prior to being elected mayor, Jones served on the town's planning board for several years.

A memorial table was set up, along with pictures, and other various mementos.

Surrounding communities sent messages of support as well.

The service was much different because of the pandemic with the town staggering groups of people throughout the day. Face masks were required and sanitizer was on hand.

The community remembered the love Jones had for the town that will surely be missed.

The board of commissioners hope to begin interviewing candidates to take Jones seat in the coming weeks and hope to have someone to fill the remaining 18-months of his term by sometime in July.

