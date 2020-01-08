Community leaders attend economic forecast meeting in New Bern

A new year means a new outlook for community leaders in Craven County as those leaders gathered Wednesday to get a closer look at economic trends impacting their area.

County and city leaders held their 28th annual economic forecast meeting at the Riverfront Convention Center. It's a chance for them to look at local, statewide and even national economic trends that can strategically help them grow their communities.

One of the biggest talking points for presenters was population growth.

North Carolina as a state is growing faster than the national average thanks to cities like Raleigh, and Charlotte. But some of the smaller communities aren't seeing that same hike. A couple areas of focus that could help spur some of that growth are transportation and housing.

There are a number of long-term construction projects throughout the county that leaders say will attract both residential and commercial expansion, but housing remains a big concern, still, a year a half almost since Hurricane Florence.

City Manager Mark Stephens and Craven County Economic Development Director Jeff Wood say that having the convention center back in operation is huge for the county as it helps bring in events, fill beds in hotels, and put dollars in the pockets of downtown business owners.

