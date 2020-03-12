Cleaning supplier says products backlogged

With coronavirus cases going up, the amount of cleaning supplies is going down.

The demand for cleaning products is much higher because of coronavirus concerns. Hand sanitizer is particularly hard to get, which makes it hard for Earl Crisp, who owns Exsel Industries, a cleaning products supplier. He's already run out of sanitizer to sell. He sold out last Friday and says the product is backlogged, so he doesn't know when the manufacturers will send more.

Crisp says, "In our 41-years of being in business, I do not remember this bad of a situation."

Crisp says although it's good for business to have that much demand, he doesn't like that the country has to go through this.

