Christian center gives back with help from Pitt County Sheriff's Office

One Christian center here in the east is giving back in the midst of this pandemic, providing kids with meals on the weekends.

Koinonia Christian Center says it realized food insecurity was a major problem in Pitt County, so they decided to do something about it, connecting with social workers at each school to find out how many bags of food were needed on the weekends.

They started providing these meals the week before schools closed.

Blue backpacks given out contain breakfast items, lunch items and snack items for the entire weekend.

Thursday the Pitt County Sheriff's Office helped load the food bags. Sheriff Paula Dance says it feels good to give back. "We live in this community. We work, we play, in this community, we invest in this community and what a great way to invest in the community because we are investing in the things that matter the most, the people that are going to be here after we are long gone, our kids."

KCC says they've packed more than 7,000backpacks and they say they'll continue to do so as long as the need is there.