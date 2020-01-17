Carteret County Health Department hosts rabies clinic

We're only a few weeks in the new year and already Carteret County has had two confirmed cases of rabid raccoons, so it will be hosting a rabies vaccination clinic.

The Carteret County Health Department says the two raccoons were found about a mile and a half from each other.

The first case was reported near Swinson Park and Country Club Road in Morehead City and the second raccoon was located near the Glenn Grove Mobile Home Park.

Both animals were euthanized and confirmed to have rabies, which is why animal control officers strongly urge pet owners to make sure their pets are up to date on their vaccinations, saying it's fatal for animals without the vaccine and treatment.

Lauren Anderson, animal control supervisor says, "The most important thing that I would say is make sure your pet is up to date on their rabies vaccinations and stay away from wildlife, don't try to to leave dog food out or cat food out or anything that will attract them to you, you want to let them do their thing on their own in nature, stay away from them and enjoy them from a far."

To help ensure pets are vaccinated, the health department is hosting a drive thru clinic on Saturday, February 8th from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the health department on Bridges Street in Morehead City.

