Butterfield Announces $40 Million in Funding for Princeville Levee Project

Congressman G. K. Butterfield (NC-01) says $40 million has been awarded for the Princeville levee project through the Supplemental Appropriation for Disaster Relief Act.

Butterfield says, “I am overjoyed to learn the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will receive nearly $40 million for design and construction of the Princeville levee project. The protection of Princeville and the preservation of its place in our Nation’s history cannot be overstated. The completion of the levee project will ensure the longevity of this historic town for current and future generations.

Princeville is the first municipality in the United States incorporated by former slaves following the end of the Civil War. In the closing days of the Civil War, emancipated slaves sought refuge in an area near the Tar River known as Freedom Hill. A community of free African Americans began to form there and in 1885, the Town of Princeville was incorporated as the first of its kind in America.

Shortly after Congress passed the disaster supplemental bill President Trump signed it into law.

Butterfield says, “I am pleased the Trump Administration recognized the historical significance of the Town of Princeville and the need to protect its residents.”