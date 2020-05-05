Bulk chicken sales see long lines in Williamston

Bulk chicken sales continue to draw massive lines in eastern Carolina.

The latest sale was at the Bob Martin Agricultural Center in Martin County Tuesday morning.

The House of Raeford had another 1,000 40 pound cases of chicken on hand.

Word of mouth certainly brought out the customers, including K.B Brown. "I work at Domtar in Greenville and my supervisor called me and said hey they have a chicken sale in Williamston and I want you to get some chicken for me. So I was like OK and when I read up on it I was like I have to get some chicken too. Me and my mom were like we have to get this chicken and with all of the stuff going on in the world we have to be prepared."

The chicken sales in Williamston ended around noon.