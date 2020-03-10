Blood donations impacted by coronavirus

As fears of the coronavirus rise, blood donation organizations like the Red Cross and the Blood Connection, are urging those in eastern Carolina to give more blood.

The Red Cross has reported around a 40% drop in blood supply due to fears of the virus, along with people getting the flu. However, they said people should not be worried to donate blood. "So far we haven't found any data to support the fact that coronavirus is transmitted through the blood system or anything like that," said Mace Robinson, the Executive Director of the Red Cross in Northeastern North Carolina.

However, these fears could lead to blood shortages if blood donation rates keep dropping, as many in the hospital or with serious conditions rely on these donations to survive.

Blood donor Bill Durnal, whose late wife had leukemia, knows the importance of people giving. He says, "She was kept alive by blood donations for quite a while. Whether it's a virus or surgery or accident, people need blood."

"When I was in Afghanistan, a couple of my buddies had got shot and they needed blood, you know. 'Cause they lost so much from a wound," said another blood donor, Maurice Mitchell.

Mitchell and others hope more people will come and do the same. "I don't consider myself a hero by wearing a uniform, I consider myself a hero by doing something that may save somebody else's life," he said.

To donate, you need to have your drivers license or two forms of ID, be in good health, and weigh at least 110 Ibs.