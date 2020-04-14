Birthday parade held for ill Carteret County boy

It's the smile of one 5-year old boy that gives his mother life.

"Even in his worse moments when he's sad and in pain, he tries to smile, and tries to be happy," says Angela Wiles.

Her son's smile stretched from ear to ear on Tuesday afternoon for his surprise birthday celebration.

"I have a feeling this might be the best birthday he's ever had," Wiles smiled.

But it's a birthday that Wiles and doctors thought that her son, Chance, might never see.

Diagnosed with Walker-Warburg Syndrome, which affects development of the muscles, brain, and eyes, Chance was only expected to live for mere hours after he was born.

One of just 15 children worldwide that suffer from the disease, Chance had his first brain surgery at 3-years old. He battles a variety of medical deficiencies, including loss of eye sight and regular seizures.

"Just to give him just a few minutes of joy or happiness to make all that bad go away, it was worth it," said a teary-eyed Wiles.

It's why she couldn't let her son's birthday just pass by, even during a pandemic.

"I never in my wildest dreams, really, would have thought that the community would go to these lengths for my son, just to make him happy."

Dozens of first responders from across Carteret County organized the parade for the boy that Wiles says loves lights and sounds.

"Of course all kids that age like fire trucks and police cars so we thought it would be a real nice gesture to get our folks together today," said Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck.

Buck brought Chance a gift, along with other community members that learned of the parade.

His twin sisters even surprised him from out of town.

And while the world deals with the uncertainty of the pandemic, it's uncertainty Wiles faces every day.

But she's not letting that rain on her little boy's parade.

"I thank every minute of every day, and just try to give him the fullest life we can," Wiles smiled.