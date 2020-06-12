Beaufort community hold parade for former police chief who battled cancer

Law enforcement and firefighters in the east came together Friday morning to show their support and gratitude to one of their own who has been battling cancer.

Marvin Knox is a Veteran and former police chief in Beaufort and Friday dozens of cars and members of the community joined forces to honor Knox.

Even the rain didn't stop the celebration from continuing.

Knox has been battling throat cancer and in a show of solidarity, a parade was held and signs were created for the man they say contributed so much to the Beaufort community.

Knox's daughter Joy Willis says, "We got diagnosed with the stage three throat cancer and they had to remove his voice box but with the community and the family, he fought Korea and two tours in Vietnam and then he fought cancer and right now we're cancer free."

Knox says he is grateful to everyone that showed their support for him and he jokingly said when he makes it to 90 that he wants another parade.