Beaufort Police get updates to their uniforms.

Police officers in the town of Beaufort are getting updates to their uniforms.

The change is aimed at safeguarding their health, and making officers more efficient.

Instead of carrying equipment on their belts, they're putting their everyday tools onto new vests. That moves the weight of the equipment to their shoulders and also allows them to move around faster.

Beaufort officer Joshua Frankel says, "It's great. Takes all the weight off my hips. It's a lot more comfortable, especially when your in your car most of time . My lower back is definitely better. they also look good."

Money for the new vests was included in last year's budget.

Other police departments around the country are making similar changes.