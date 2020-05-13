Beaufort County Community College plans for graduation.

Beaufort County Community College is getting ready for its upcoming graduation.

It's set to be held virtually on June 6th at 10:00 a.m.

The college is going to stream the commencement on its website for students and families to watch.

School employees are looking forward to the graduation celebration parade that will follow the ceremony from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Dr. Latonya Nixon, VP of Student Services says, "We’re trying really hard to not let these students feel as if they did not have a graduation celebration. The students are allowed to come on campus and drive their cars around a selected route on our campus. They’ll be allowed to take a picture with the president and we’ll just have a great special event."

School administrators say they’re very proud of their students accomplishments and how they have adjusted to online learning during the coronavirus pandemic.