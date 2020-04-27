Barstool donates proceeds from championship t-shirt to Sup Dogs

Winning best college bar has more perks than bragging rights for Sup Dogs this year.

The back to back champions were announced the winners of the twitter based competition at the beginning of the month.

Barstool, the pop culture blog that puts on the competition each year, began selling championship t-shirts following the win.

Monday they announced 100 percent of the profits will be donated back to Sup Dogs to help pay their staff during the pandemic.

Thanks to those who bought the championship t-shirts, $72,500 will make its way back to Greenville ensuring the Sup Dogs staff will not miss a paycheck.

