Area pools opening and taking precautions due to COVID-19

COVID-19 has kept pools here in the east closed for longer than usual. Some of those pools just opened back up while others are preparing to.

The Greenville Community Pool will open Saturday and going to the pool will look a little different this summer.

Heather White is the Outreach Coordinator for the City of Greenville Parks and Rec. White said "Our community pool will open tomorrow, our hours of operation will be ​a little different and on a modified schedule."​

The Greenville Community Pool will be open MWF from 1:30PM-5:00PM, TTH from 1:30PM-7:00PM, Saturday 11:00AM-4:30PM and Sunday 1:00PM-4:30PM.

Less people will be allowed in the pool and public swim sessions will be divided into 90 minute time blocks. The swim sessions will be divided into 90 min time blocks. The blocks will be first come first serve until capacity is reached.

Once the pool reaches capacity those people still waiting in line will be given a yellow piece of paper. White said that paper "Will allow them to return to the facility and come to the front of the line when the ​

next session were to start."​

Aquaventure is Winterville has been closed for two months and they have just opened back up for swim lessons.

Josh Hocum is their House Manager and he said "Everybody's been inside, they've been bottled up for the past two months​, you want them to have a safe time when going to the beach the pool or whatever​ so we need to get those swimming lessons in, its imperative."​

​

Swim instructors now wear a face shield while giving lessons, pool staff wear masks and goggles are sanitized after they are used.

As these facilities work to get kids back in the pool patience is a virtue. "So we just ask for some patience as we get acclimated to this new method."​ White said.

White said Greenville Aquatics and Fitness Center opened on Monday, June 1st and they are also operating under a modified schedule with limited capacity.