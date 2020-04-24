Antibody testing offered in Jacksonville

Another medical office here in the east is doing antibody testing relating to COVID-19.

Drive I-V Hydration and Med-Spa in Jacksonville offers the antibody tests.

The test is not officially FDA approved to show immunity to COVID-19, but the FDA is allowing it to be used in the state of emergency. It's done using blood from a finger prick, and results come back in minutes.

Doctors warn, false positives are possible because the antibodies that appear after COVID-19 are also the same antibodies that appear after some common colds. However, the doctor for Jacksonville's I-V Hydration and MedSpa, Arin Piramzadian, who is also an emergency care doctor, says this test a step in the right direction. "I think it's worth it for specific people. Anyone that's worried that they may have been exposed that wants to know if they've been exposed. For healthcare providers who are exposed. For people who have been sick in the past few months who want to know if they're positive or not. Realistically we have to do this testing at some point to open back up the country. We can't keep going the way we are and the first step in opening the country is to test"

Dr. Piramzadian went on to say other countries are seeing some patients get COVID-19 more than once. Medical experts have said there aren't enough nasal tests in the country to test everyone that way, so this is an alternative, albeit, with less clear results, but it gives the option to test more people.

