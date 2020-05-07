Rentals allowed on Emerald Isle beginning Saturday

The Town of Emerald Isle will lift its mandatory restriction on short term rentals on May 8 at 11:59 PM.

The restriction had prohibited the renting of a hotel room, motel room, rental housing unit, condominium, RV campsite, primitive campsite, or similar accommodation. Rental properties may accept occupants effective May, 9.

Also on Saturday, the Third Street, Station Street and Eastern Ocean Regional Access parking lots will open to the public.

The waters of the Atlantic Ocean and Bogue Sound (within Emerald Isle) are open for outdoor recreational use.

Permitted activities include swimming, surfing, kiting, kayaking, fishing, and boating. Residents can walk, jog, and sit on the beach strand.

All beach goers must adhere to the current social distancing guidelines.