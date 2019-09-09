Advertisement

WITN Sylvan Heights Bird Park Ticket Giveaway

(WITN)
Published: Sep. 9, 2019 at 10:39 AM EDT
This is a new season of ticket giveaways. You must register for this NEW season to be eligible to win.

Monthly winners will receive a prize pack consisting of four admission passes to Sylvan Heights Bird Park in Scotland Neck, NC. (approximate retail value $44). Winners will be announced on the last Tuesday of the months Sept. 2019-June 2020.

to learn about the bird park or to plan a visit.

The entry deadline is 11:59 pm ET on June 29, 2020.

Winners will be notified via email address and/or phone number submitted during registration, prizes must be picked up at the WITN Studio in Greenville, NC.

This contest is part of the WITN Ticket Window promotion.

Monthly Winners

September: Lisa Cordell of Washington, June Highland of Farmville, Robert Leggett of Williamston

October: Jimmie Fulcher - Greenville

November: Beverly Nangle - Williamston

December: Kim Bell - Ayden

January: Jamie Godwin - Ayden

February: Jennifer Tuten - Greenville

March: Brittany Clark - Chocowinity

April: Karen Gagnon - Greenville

May: Darryl Dunn - Washington

