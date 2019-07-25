Local Attorney Caring for His Community

We are excited to feature our August winner of Eastern NC Cares brought to you by Brian Ricci of the Ricci Law Firm. Our winner is The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain is a nonprofit organization that provides a safe, supportive environment and quality after-school programs that support what kids learn during the school day to increase their overall academic success. The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain serves young people between the ages of 6 thru 18 years of age during the summer and after school. The organization serves about 3,000 members in 17 club sites across the 7 counties that make up the Coastal Plain region group.

As the Boys & Girls Clubs prepare to start the new school year, your gift of school supplies, funds, or time spent volunteering at a Club in your community will help ensure that kids and teens have the necessary resources to achieve great futures.

