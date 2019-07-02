Advertisement

Local Attorney Caring for His Community

(WITN)
By WITN Sales
Published: Jul. 2, 2019 at 3:38 PM EDT
Today we are excited to feature the July winner of our Eastern NC Cares award brought to you by Brian Ricci of the

Our winner is Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina.

The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina is a nonprofit whose mission to help feed hungry pets and provide free spay/neuter services to those in need. Because sometimes, a simple bowl of food is the force that both keeps a family together and saves the lives of the animals they love.

The Pet Food Pantry was established in 2013 to help prevent the abandonment or surrender of animals when their families cannot afford to feed them. Samantha Crowe, Kristen Below, Kristen Kenyon, and Christy Hill are co-founders of the Pantry and believe it can make a difference in overburdened shelters and rescues by helping ease the stress of those facing financial difficulty feeding their pets. Because when people must choose what to cut from their grocery lists, pets often are among and those that suffer most. We believe that The Pet Food Pantry is a gift for the entire community…and that by lending a hand when times are tough and providing dog and cat food for the companion pets of anyone in honest need we can ease these burdens on the families and the community.

For more information on how to donate or volunteer please visit us online:

Eastern NC Cares sponsored by the

