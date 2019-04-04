Local Attorney Caring for His Community

Today we are excited to feature the April winner of our Eastern NC Cares award brought to you by Brian Ricci of the Ricci Law Firm. Our winner is Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County.

Habitat for Humanity puts faith into action by helping to build, renovate or preserve homes, and by partnering with others to accelerate and broaden access to affordable housing as a foundation for breaking the cycle of poverty.

Visit their website

to learn more on how you can join the Ricci Law Firm and help support Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County.

