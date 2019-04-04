Advertisement

Local Attorney Caring for His Community

(WITN)
By WITN Sales
Published: Apr. 4, 2019 at 1:22 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today we are excited to feature the April winner of our Eastern NC Cares award brought to you by Brian Ricci of the Ricci Law Firm. Our winner is Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County.

Habitat for Humanity puts faith into action by helping to build, renovate or preserve homes, and by partnering with others to accelerate and broaden access to affordable housing as a foundation for breaking the cycle of poverty.

Visit their website

to learn more on how you can join the Ricci Law Firm and help support Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County.

Be sure to stay tuned for more of Eastern NC Cares with The Ricci Law Firm

Most Read

It happened around 1:25 p.m. on Staton Road in Greenville near Waste Industries.
High speed chase ends with stolen car flipped over
Fatal crash
Man charged in crash that killed Lenoir Co. moped driver
Left: Brady Gilcrease; Center: Brandon Hembree; Right: Daniel Hembree
Bond denied for suspects charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that killed two
bullying
High court rules in favor of Pitt County mother, 3 children in bullying, harassment case
This 448.8-pound marlin was caught on the first day of the tournament.
Big Rock Day 1: ‘Following Seas’ tops leaderboard

Latest News

President of North Carolina Community College System Visits James Sprunt Community College
Local Attorney Making a Difference in Our Communities
https://www.truejustice.global/
ENC Cares - True Justice - JUN '21
NC Black Bear Festival
NC Black Bear Festival Returns This Weekend