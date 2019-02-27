Local Attorney Caring for His Community

Today we are excited to feature the March winner of our Eastern NC Cares award brought to you by Brian Ricci of the Ricci Law Firm. Our winner is Hope Farms and Learning Centers of Greenville, NC.

Hope Farms and Learning Centers’ is an educational farm interactive program where agriculture education meets fun! The mission is to provide opportunities for disabled youth and young adults through the use of farm, livestock, and traditional life skills and learning opportunities; to enhance and promote cognitive, social, and physical development of youth with disabilities.

Hope Farms and Learning Center is currently working hard to raise funds for the numerous summer camps for those who have special needs. Visit their website hopefarmslc.com to learn more on how you can join the Ricci Law Firm and help support Hope Farms and Learning Centers.

