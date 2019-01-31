Advertisement

Local Attorney Caring for His Community

(WITN)
By WITN Sales
Published: Jan. 31, 2019 at 2:07 PM EST
Today we are excited to feature the February winner of our Eastern NC Cares award brought to you by Brian Ricci from the Ricci Law Firm. Our winner is Third Street Academy of Greenville, NC.

Third Street Academy is a nonprofit, private Christian school for boys, Pre-K – 4th grade focusing on character development, spiritual formation, and high academic standards

We are here to help students discover their innate creativity and imagination while also helping them to become emotionally literate young men, able to lead with compassion and respect for others to ensure we’re helping make a difference in our community.

Be sure to stay tuned for more of Eastern NC Cares with The Ricci Law Firm.

