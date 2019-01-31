Local Attorney Caring for His Community

Today we are excited to feature the February winner of our Eastern NC Cares award brought to you by Brian Ricci from the Ricci Law Firm. Our winner is Third Street Academy of Greenville, NC.

Third Street Academy is a nonprofit, private Christian school for boys, Pre-K – 4th grade focusing on character development, spiritual formation, and high academic standards

We are here to help students discover their innate creativity and imagination while also helping them to become emotionally literate young men, able to lead with compassion and respect for others to ensure we’re helping make a difference in our community.

