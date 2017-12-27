Advertisement

Local Attorney Caring For His Community

(WVLT)
By WITN Sales
Published: Dec. 27, 2017 at 11:52 AM EST
Eastern NC is a wonderful community and there are a lot of great people and organizations working to make a difference in Eastern NC. We all know it takes everyone pulling together in order to make a difference in our community. At Ricci Law Firm the legal team is not only dedicated to giving back to their clients but giving back to the community above all else. Brian Ricci and his team are committed to participating in various community events and organizations, through means of leading, volunteering, donating, and sponsorship.

The Ricci Law Firm is bringing a special initiative to Eastern NC called Eastern NC Cares. Each month the Ricci Law Firm will recognize people and organizations that are giving back to Eastern NC and helping to make a difference.

Brian says, “I love Eastern North Carolina and all the wonderful people that care for others in our area. That is why we’re proud to support those people and organizations with Eastern NC Cares.”

Stay tuned for the first Eastern NC donation on WITN to Saving Graces 4 Felines on January 5, 2018.

