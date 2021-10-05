NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The wooden pallets at Christ Episcopal Church in New Bern should be covered with pumpkins.

However, the church was forced to delay its pumpkin patch opening twice because of disruptions to the supply chain.

“The pumpkins were supposed to arrive on Saturday, but they will not be here until tomorrow on Wednesday,” said Paul Canady, Christ Episcopal Church rector.

Dr. Robert Handsfield is a supply chain management professor at NC State. He said the problem is impacting businesses and consumers all over.

“We’re seeing supply chains are really sort of gummed up.”

In the church’s case, Canady said they had a hard time finding a truck driver with a particular truck to take the pumpkins from New Mexico to New Bern.

“That labor shortage is really at the root cause of why there’s these disruptions,” said Handsfield.

Sandra McKenzie is the director of service programs at Craven Community College. She said she has been getting calls from trucking company recruiters in need of licensed drivers.

“We just graduated a class last week. Every one of those students left out of here with jobs, so the shortage is amazing.”

McKenzie explained the upcoming commercial driver’s license courses are full. Therefore, she is hopeful the shortage is just temporary.

Dr. Handsfield said everyone must get vaccinated and continue to take safety measures in order to fix the supply chain backlog.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.