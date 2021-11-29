CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Cyber Monday’s traditional e-commerce push is becoming more popular all year around, “With COVID and stuff like that a lot of people are still scared of it, or you know, more prone to getting it and it is an option for them to feel safer while shopping,” said Apricot Lane Boutique manager Carson Walker.

The option to buy online grew when business owners were forced to figure out ways to sell items while their doors were closed.

“If you did not have a website, you got yourself a website, if you did not have the ability to sell goods or services online you got that ability,” said Carteret County chamber of commerce president, Tom Kies.

Whether you’re choosing to shop in store or online this holiday season, boutiques in Eastern Carolina are still dealing with supply chain issues. Morehead City Monkee’s boutique owner Beth Radford said some things have caught up.

“We have had a little bit of trouble getting our Monkee’s bag in with our logos and so we just had to use some plane black bags for a little while now that seems to have corrected itself because we just got a shipment in this weekend.”

However, Radford said she’s nervous for the time leading up to gift giving season, “We have found that some things ship sporadically. We don’t necessarily get them when we expect them.”

“The way I think is Black Friday and Cyber Monday started way back in October people were already shopping for the holidays and they could do it online or they could do it in person,” said Kies.

While many shopped early, retailers are hopeful they have enough inventory to get them through.

