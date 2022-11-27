GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vestique, a local business here in Greenville, hosted a small business Saturday event with giveaways, discounts, and pop-up shops.

Shoppers across the east are eager to grab deals and celebrate Small Business Saturday. An estimated 166 million people are predicted to shop from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday.

One Greenville shopper says she buys local instead of at a chain retailer because they have more unique items.

“I think they have newer stuff more frequently. Everything there is kind of generic, I think, and I think you get more special pieces here,” Stefanie Wenz, a local Greenville shopper said

This isn’t the first time Vesquite has hosted a Small Business Saturday event, but it’s the first time they collaborated with other businesses in the area.

“We’ve got other small businesses that were doing different sales and stuff. With we wanted to bring more people in kinda to say thank for you for everyone who shopped with us before,” said Vestique store manager Kimberly Morgan.

One of the pop-up shops is an online based business. Ashton Vann, the local owner, says getting the chance to set up in stores is helpful since customers get to see her products in person.

“It’s a really great reward whenever I see people get excited about my products, and I really try to make good quality products that you can’t get in like big box stores,” said Vann.

Morgan says it helps to have a day like Small Business Saturday to boost sales, which they need now more than ever.

“It means a lot to us as a small business, especially, I think, ever since we opened, we’ve had covid, and then there’s inflation and all these different things, and it all affects us differently being a small business, so it’s really helping us stay afloat,” said Morgan.

A recent NBC study shows 63% of small retailers are expected to see higher profits this holiday season. In addition, experts suggest more gift buyers shop on Small Business Saturday than on Black Friday.

Small Business Saturday was created by American Express in 2010 in the midst of a recession, and it officially became a day of celebration in 2011.