WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Another jury duty scam is going around, this time in Wayne County.

Government officials there say a scammer has been calling people telling them they missed jury duty and there is now a warrant out for their arrest.

Here is the tricky thing, the scammer claims to be Captain Shawn Harris with the sheriff’s office.

There is someone by that name with the sheriff’s office but it’s not him who is making these calls.

Deputies say the scammer will then tell you that he can help you avoid arrest if you pay fine.

This is not real. This is a scam. If you get one of these calls hang up immediately and report it.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.