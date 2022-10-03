NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN)- The faith-based addiction recovery initiative helping renovation projects in the New Bern community with the Community Mural Project.

Those in the Riving Lives Ministry helped two artists bring a shed outside their building to life Saturday afternoon. The local artists are painting a mural and teamed up with Reviving Lives Ministries to complete the project.

This event was not limited to those apart of the Reviving Lives Ministries. All were welcome to Broad Street Christian Church to add to the mural, listen to live music, play games, and get to know each other.

Lainy White, the ministry’s executive director, thought there was no better way to bring your community together than by involving them in the renovation.

“It’s been about a year in the making, and it’s taken a long time to get the grant funding, to get prop permissions and all of that, but were really trying to bring attention to the value of community and making connections with each other with how healing and transformative it is to have a community,” said, White.

The Community Mural Project supports addiction recovery by building connections between neighbors.

