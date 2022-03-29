CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Business After Hours Expo at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City.

65 Chamber members and community exhibitors will be featured with booths for displays, product sales, giveaways, and more! The event is open to the public, and the admission fee is $5 per person.

Registration is now underway for the expo that will be held Thursday April 28 from 4:00 pm - 7:30pm.

