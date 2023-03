CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Carteret County couple from the Davis community recently hit a Fast Play record $1.1 million prize.

James Davis and Marsha Camp each took home almost $400 thousand after taxes when they hit it big after Camp purchased the $20 scratch-off ticket from a Handy House store in Smyrna. Camp said she works at the store but was not working when she bought the ticket.

The couple claimed their winnings on Thursday and said they plan to build a new home with the money.