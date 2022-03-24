KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - For the hundreds of people who waited inside and outside the Bullock Building at Lenoir Community College on Thursday, the wait was worth it as they listened for their name to be called for Amazon.

“Almost an hour,” LCC graduate Kwaalyd Simmons said.

Simmons, who sat patiently, waited to hear more about jobs at Amazon’s Kinston facility, coming after months of job searching.

“It has been kind of hard for me looking for jobs lately,” Simmons said. “But honestly, I’ve just been keeping the faith and being strong and keeping God on my side, honestly.”

Simmon’s faith is what the crowd kept on Thursday, hoping they’ll have a chance to apply to be a warehouse associate, a part-time entry-level position Amazon’s looking to fill.

Lenoir County announced the new facility on Enterprise Boulevard in December. (WITN)

The idea of Amazon coming to Kinston is a big deal for Lenoir County resident Cedrica May.

“I’m hungry but I got me some M&M’s,” May said after three hours. “There’s a lot of people in here and it’s taking a long time but if you want a job, it’s worth the wait.”

NC Works said they’ve seen this big of a turnout before, in January, for Spirit Airlines. But to see it again in March was significant for career center manager Samara Taft.

“Today’s turnout actually shows that there are job seekers that do want employment in our area,” Taft said. “It’s major for us because it just brings more businesses, more opportunities for our job seekers and just helps our community grow.”

Kinston resident Temonica Ingram echoed what hundreds of residents felt while job searching.

“It’s a little harder than it was then than it is now, because of Covid,” Ingram said. “But since Covid has dialed down now, a lot of more places are hiring now, so it’s kind of a good thing right now. It’s gonna bring more job opportunities for more people to explore different things and then it also has a lot of good benefits with it also.”

But through prayer and taking care of loved ones, Ingram sees a silver lining.

“Yeah my kids, keep me going,” Ingram said.

Amazon said the pay starts at a minimum of $15.50 per hour and the part-time employees would typically pick their own shifts on a weekly basis.

“It’s okay, could do a little better,” North Carolina resident Kenasia Small said. “I kind of want to leave, to be honest. But I’m going to wait it through because I want to see what they talk about.”

Participants who showed up had the opportunity to go to a computer lab after the presentation to create a profile for Amazon jobs, which are posted weekly.

NC Works said this is the last job fair but they do have other resources for job seekers if the Amazon opportunity does not work out.

As of January, more than 190,000 people are unemployed in North Carolina, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

