GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As many people get those last-minute Christmas decorations up, the Biden Administration is proposing a new rule that would phase out fluorescent light bulbs in exchange for the safer and more energy-saving LED light bulbs.

Greenville resident, Dale Jacobs says “We do have the LED lights but we basically have the tree to do the white and multiple colors, but outside some of them are still the old lights.”

Andy Bates, another Greenville resident, recalls memories of incandescent bulbs. “I have memories as a kid of the Christmas tree with the big c-4 bulbs and I remember burning my fingers on them,” Bates says.

“The LEDs are, they’re brighter but the colors a little bit different but as far as safety, they don’t create a lot of heat and if you have a live tree compared to the old Christmas lights, they create heat which could be a fire hazard. It’s just a little bit safer with the newer lights because they draw less power and electricity,” Jacobs told WITN.

Waste is also a big factor in this proposal. According to the Department of Energy, LED bulbs can last three to five times longer than a fluorescent bulb, and up to 30 times longer than an incandescent bulb.

Regardless of the proposed rule, LED bulbs have become more popular over recent years.

The Department of Energy hopes to finalize the rule by the end of President Biden’s first term.