KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The largest barbecue festival in the state will go on this year.

The BBQ Fest on the Neuse in Kinston is officially happening this year. It’s set for Thursday, May 7, and Friday, May 8, according to the event’s Facebook page.

Last year, the festival was canceled because of the coronavirus.

Each year the event draws in around 40 thousand people. Event organizers say they will be limiting vendors this year to encourage social distancing.

