GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An organization in the east is focusing on getting bilingual speakers matched with industries that need them.

The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina, known as Amexcan, and the North Carolina Latino Small Business Network are hosting their spring bilingual job fair.

The lack of bilingual representation in many establishments affects the ability of the Latino population to attain the necessary resources and opportunities.

Amexcan’s job fair was created to promote economic development within the Latino community by creating a space where bilingual individuals can be connected to businesses that are in need of employees with their skill set.

The event takes place in East Carolina University’s main campus Student Center from noon until 4 P.M.